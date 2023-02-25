Sai Pallavi Rejects Movies of Top Kollywood Stars

Sai Pallavi is very selective about the films. She does only when her character speaks more in the film. In this process, Sai Pallavi doesn't mind losing the films. If the reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi has rejected two big projects in Tamil.

Sai Pallavi was supposed to feature in Ajith's Valimai and Vijay's Varisu.

Sai Pallavi was first approached for both the films but she rejected them as there is no weightage for characters in the film. For sure, Sai Pallavi won't be regreeting for losing the project, as Valimai and Varisu did decent business at the box office.

In the meantime, Sai Pallavi will be seen next in Shiva Karthikeyan's film. She was last seen in Love Story, the film went on to become a hit at the box office.