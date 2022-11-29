Sai Pallavi To Quit Movies?

Sai Pallavi is one of the most established stars in South India. She has a solid fan following across the globe. Actually, the Fidaa beauty did her studies in MBBS at Gregoria. She was supposed to be a doctor but she had an interest in doing films.

The Virata Parvam actress is good at dances. She came a long way in becoming a big star in the entertainment industry.

Now, we hear Sai Pallavi is likely to quit films. The actress has constructed a multi-specialty hospital in Coimbatore. She wants to serve the people. So, she might no longer be able to act in movies.

This piece of news is yet to be confirmed from Sai Pallavi's end. If she stops doing films, her fans are going to be hurt really.

