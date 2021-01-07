Sai Pallavi To Play Allu Arjun's Sister In Pushpa?

Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought after actress in Tollywood. She made her Telugu debut with 'Fidaa' and she won accolades for her Telangana dialect. She enjoys a huge fan following thanks to her acting chops and dedication to her profession.

If the sources are to be believed, Sai Pallavi has been roped to play a sister role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Allu Arjun's sister role will have a lot of significance in the film and Sukumar wants one established star to do justice to the character. Finally, he seems to have convinced Sai Pallavi and she has given nod to the project.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career. This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.