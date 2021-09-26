Sai Pallavi or Chaitanya Ignored Prabhas Wishes?

Tollywood hero, Prabhas wished the team of Love Story through his Instagram. He took to Instagram and shared a poster of Love Story and said that it's very heartwarming to see the most awaited movie like Love Story in theatres. His post reads, "Heartwarming to see much-awaited films like #LoveStory releasing on the silver screen post the second wave. Come celebrate the true essence of cinema in a theatre near you and revive the golden days of cinema. Here is the Instagram post.

Now, the news is that the fans of Prabhas are hurt. Want to know the reason? Here we go... Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Sai Pallavi reacted to the post made by Prabhas. So, Prabhas' fans are trolling Sai Pallavi for ignoring Prabhas' wishes.

None thank him 😪🥺 My Poor Baby ...Nobody recognize his wishes and even didn't response ...from now I am not going to watch any movie of them...by not getting any responses really gets hurts more than others 😢 😕 😞 — Nepali Prabhas _CrazyFan Girl ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@Darling_FanGirl) September 26, 2021

So even Sai Pallavi didnt thank #Prabhas??? Did anyone from LoveStory film thank him????? — Shantanu (@Shantanu_dolui) September 25, 2021

Love Story, a romantic drama film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula and bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi acted in the lead roles. Pawan Ch scored music for the movie while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.