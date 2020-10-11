Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of Tollywood. Over the past few decades, he has been ruling the film industry. He also has his share of hits and misses at the box office.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is occupied with the movie ‘Acharya’ and the makers are yet to resume the shoot of the film. According to the latest reports, Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of ‘Acharya’ by the middle of next month(November). On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s next project seems to be the Vedalam remake and it will be an immediate project of Chiranjeevi after Acharya. The pre-production work of Chiranjeevi’s yet to launch film is in full swing.

The film is going to be directed by Meher Ramesh and the principal shooting of the film is expected to begin next year. The latest news we hear is that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Chiranjeevi’s sister role in ‘Vedalam Telugu remake. Chiranjeevi is all set to be seen in never before seen avatar in yet to be titled film. However, an official confirmation about Sai Pallavi on board is awaited.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ is directed by Koratala Siva and Kajal Aggarwal is all set to share screen space with Chiranjeevi. It marks Chiranjeevi and Kajal's second-time collaboration for the movie. Earlier, they have worked together for ‘Khaidi.No.150’ which was a comeback film of Chiranjeevi. It did pretty well at the box office. Watch this space for more updates