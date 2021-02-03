Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better Closing Collections

Actor Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better was the first film to open theatres post the lockdown. The film inspired many other filmmakers to release their films in theatres. Though it was 50 percent occupancy, Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better earned positive reviews from all quarters. It's been a week, the film has completed its theatrical run at the box office. Do you how much the film made by end of its theatrical run. According to reports, Sai Dharam Tejs' Solo Brathuke So Better has collected Rs 12.40 cr shares at the worldwide box office.

The area-wise break up of Solo Brathuke So Better movie are as follows:

Nizam : Rs 3.60 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 2.60 Cr

UA : Rs 1.40 Cr

Guntur: Rs 0.95Cr

East: Rs 0.95 Cr

West : Rs 0.65Cr

Krishna : Rs 0.65 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.50 Cr

Total AP/TS Box Office Collections: Rs 11.30 Cr

ROI: Rs 0.75Cr

Overseas : Rs 0.35 Cr

Total Worldwide Box Office Collections of Solo Brathuke So Better: Rs 12.40 Cr

The movie was directed by Subbu and backed up by B.V.S.N. Prasad. On the career front, Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen in Republic.