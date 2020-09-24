Sai Dharam Tej And Deva Katta Film To Start Shoot In October

Sai Dharam Tej along with other actors from Tollywood, decided to stay away from shoots till September. His film, Solo Brathuke So Better team had to wait till September first week to wrap up the shoot even though they completed 99% of it, by March, itself.

Now, as the movie shoot is over, Sai Tej has been waiting to start his next movie with Deva Katta. Director of films like Vennela, Prasthanam and Autonagar Surya, Deva Katta had to wait for several years to get this opportunity.

The movie is a high octane political drama and the shoot will start by mid October. We heard that the team has planned to shoot in real locations around Eluru.

To keep the team members and the entire cast protected from Covid infection, the production team has been trying to make all the arrangements to take necessary safety precautions, right now.

Ramya Krishna will be seen playing an important role in the film as a state Chief Minister and Nivetha Pethuraj will be playing the role of the leading lady. Sai Tej will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer.