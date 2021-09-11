Sai Dharam Tej Accident: What Bike Was He Riding?

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on Friday night while he was riding on the Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. According to the CCTV footage, his speeding bike skid suddenly. The actor sustained injuries all over his body. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. He received the initial treatment at the Medicover Hospital and was later shifted to Apollo Hospital.

After the news of his accident spread everywhere, actors from the T-town are wishing him a speedy recovery and shared their message on social media platforms. Pawan Kalyan rushed to the hospital to visit Dharam Tej. In an update to his condition, it was said that Tej is doing fine and is responding well to the treatment.

His fans are worried about the actor. This news caused a stir on social media. Netizens started discussing what might have happened. People are questioning what bike he was riding? What is the cost of it? Is it safe or not? All these questions are floating on people’s minds.

WHAT BIKE WAS HE RIDING?

It was a high-end sports bike, Triumph RS with a 660cc engine. It weighs about 200 kg. He bought the bike recently. It was registered under the name, Anil Kumar. The price range of the bike is said to be between Rs. 11 lakh to 18 lakh. Sai Tej is fond of bikes and loves going on rides. He often hits the road on his bike or his friend’s bike.

This has raised a lot of questions about the safety of bikes. Do they go through a proper crash test? What extra safety features are present? Netizens are discussing regarding all this.