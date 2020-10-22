Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better Censor Report

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood circuit. Sai Dharam Tej and other film crew members are busy promoting the film. The film has created an immense buzz amongst cine buffs right from its first look poster to recently released theme song.

Latest we hear is that Solo Brathuke So Better has completed censor formalities. The film has passed the censor test without a single cut. The film received clean U certificate from the censor board.

Obviously, expectations are riding high on this film. A ‘Hey Idi Nenena’ track from Solo Brathuke So Better has become a rage among music lovers and the single has garnered impressive views on Youtube.

Apart from Sai Dharam Tej, the film also features Nabha Natesh, Vennela Kishore and other actors in significant roles. The film is all set to arrive in theatres by end of this year.