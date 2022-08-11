S Thaman To Score Music For Anil Ravipudi’s NBK 108

God Of Masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and Double Blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi are all set to join hands for the first time. Tentatively titled #NBK108, the film was announced officially on Balakrishna’s birthday. Today, the film’s producers as well as music director have been proclaimed.

The crazy project will be produced on lavish budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. Star composer S Thaman comes on board to score music for the film. The collision of three forces- Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens is definitely set to create history.

This is first time association of Anil Ravipudi and Thaman. Although, Thaman delivered a blockbuster music for Balakrishna’s sensational hit Akhanda. The makers released a video to make the announcement. “Bombarding soon…” announced the makers regarding commencement of shoot of the project.

Anil Ravipudi who knows the pulse of masses has prepared a different and mass-appealing script for Balakrishna. The ace director will be showing the Natasimha in a first of its kind character.

An ensemble star cast will play crucial roles, while #NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts.

