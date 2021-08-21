RX 100 Actress Payal Rajput In Trouble For Opening Peddapalli Mall Without Wearing Mask

Gorgeous actress Payal Rajput made her debut in Telugu with 'RX 100'. The film became a smash hit at the box office. Later, she also grabbed the chance to work alongside Venkest in 'Venky Mama'. The film also did pretty well at the box office.

Currently, Payal is lying in the low phase of his career. Latest news we hear is A case has been filed against Payal Rajput at Peddipalli.

Recently, Payal Rajput has inaugurated a shopping mall in Peddipalli. She forgot to wore her mask. Junior Civil Incharge Parthasarathy has filed a case against her at Pedipalli police station.

SI Rajesh has filed a case against Payal Rajput and other few members of the shopping mall for violating the COVID rules.