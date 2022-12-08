Ruhani Sharma’s HER First Look Out

Actress Ruhani Sharma has been doing different films from the very beginning of her career. Made her debut in Telugu with Chi La Sow, she scored another big hit with HIT. The actress who was last seen in ‘Meet Cute’ series is doing the lead role in this female-centric film produced by Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri under the banner Double Up Media.

The makers revealed the film’s title as “HER”, besides releasing the first look poster. Written and directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav, "Her" is a police procedural that follows the protagonist 'Archana Prasad' portrayed by Ruhani Sharma. The intriguing first look sees Ruhani Sharma in a khaki uniform giving a serious gaze while the title is quite appealing with a star incorporated into it.

“HER” gives us the impression that it’s going to be an engaging investigative drama/ thriller and the caption “Chapter 1” hints that there’s more to come.

The film also has Vikas Vasishta, Pradeep Rudra, and Jeevan Kumar playing prominent roles.

Vishnu Besi handled the cinematography, while Chanakya Toorupu edited the film and the music is composed by Pavan.

The makers are also planning to release the teaser and song promo soon.