RRR Won't Miss Release Date Deadline: Vijayendra Prasad

The debate over when Tollywood director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ will release in theatres has become talk of the town on social media for a while now. Is Rajamouli planning to postpone the film by another couple of months? If you are have any such doubts on the RRR release date, put them away for we have all the information you need regarding the same.

SS Rajamouli’s filmmaker father Vijayendra Prasad has opened up about ‘RRR’ release date in a recent interview to a leading channel and put all speculation to rest. Vijayendra Prasad has stated that Rajamouli is not planning to postpone the film. They will complete the pending two songs in the film by the first week of August. On the other hand, the post-production work of RRR is going on at a rapid pace. Rajamouli doesn’t want to delay the film anymore, as it might make the audience lose interest in the film. If RRR hits theatres as per schedule date October 13, then it will be a huge surprise for the audience and fans.

RRR stars Mega power star Charan and Young Tiger Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt in key roles among others. The film brings together Charan and Tarak on the big screen and is a fictitious tale of two real life heroes—Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and a few others will appear in lead roles. It is produced by Danayya, under the banner D.V.V Entertainments.