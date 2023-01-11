RRR Wins Best Song Award for Naatu Naatu

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has received first ever Golden Globe Award in Best Song (Motion Picture) category for Naatu Naatu.

The music was composed by MM Keeravani, he got emotional thanked the entire team while accepting the honour at the stage. RRR is nominated in two categories for Golden Globes 2023.

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globes by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Jr NTR and Ram Charan essayed the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the film.

RRR is set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris are also part of the film.