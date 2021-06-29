RRR Will Release As Per Schedule, Confirm Makers: Deets Inside

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's movie RRR is expected to hit the theatres on its scheduled date, October 13th. SS Rajamouli, the director of the film said that they are done with the shoot except for two songs. Ram Charan and Tarak have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and the rest will be completed soon. Here is the tweet made by RRR team.

In the photo, one could see Ram Charan and Jr NTR on a bike. The pic is loved by the fans of Tarak and Ram Charan. Now the hashtag, RRR, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and a few others are trending on Twitter.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt is seen as love interest of Ram Charan. She is likely to join the sets in the month of July. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in the prominent roles in the grand celluloid. The film is set in the pre-independence era of India and it is a fictional revolutionary tale in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Expectations are very high on the film. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.