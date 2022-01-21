RRR Will Hit Theatres on March 18, Conditions Apply

RRR Release Date: Good news for all the Tollywood fans who have been waiting with bated breath for RRR theatrical release.

The magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, is one of the most awaited films fo the year. The film RRR-Rise, Roar and Revolt was to hit theatres on Sankranthi but was postponed due to a spike in COVID cases.

The news had disappointed fans a great deal. But now in a relief to fans, the makers of RRR have announced a new release date. They took to Twitter to annouce that they were planning to release RRR on March 18 or April 28th, 2022 provided the pandemic situation gets better and theatres operate to full capacity.

The multilingual film is a period flick headlined by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris among others. The film is helmed by Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVVV Entertainments by Danayya.