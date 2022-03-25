RRR Twitter Review: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's Spellbinding Performance Keep Audience Engrossed

The wait is over and Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR has finally hit theatres today. The movie features some big names from Bollywood like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. For the first time, two of the biggest Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are sharing screen space. The two are playing the roles of Telugu freedom fighters—Alluri Sitharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is the fictitious account of two real-life freedom fighters. The film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya Entertainments.

The US premieres of RRR were held last night and the early morning benefit shows were held in Hyderabad too. And guess what? The audience response has been phenomenal to say the last.

Now, if you wanna know how the audience has reacted to the movie, have a look at their tweets.

RRR interval review 5/5 super climax, charan acting through his eyes will amaze you and taraks acting will amaze you. 🌊🌊🌊🔥🔥🔥#RRRTakeOver #RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovieOnMarch25th pic.twitter.com/KHHmHFqMv9 — Akki (@MGeekz) March 24, 2022

Watched #RRRMovie

Electrifying performance from #NTR and #RamCharan 🔥 Raja Mouli's Screenplay and direction is pure Lit 🔥🔥 Impactful story, Grand making, Stunning visuals take the movie to the next level. Must watch in theatres ❤#RRRMovieTickets #RRRreview #Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/fqO9CazECn — வடிவேலு ரசிகன் (@bulla_memes) March 24, 2022

#RRRReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 4.5* Overall it was a gud watch. #RRR Didn't expect #RamCharan to be this gud in #RRRMovie . Loved him totally.

First half picked up so gud..nd then mindblowing interval with best climax. #SSRajamouli Legend 🫶❤️ — RadheShyam (@psraju321) March 24, 2022

#RRRreview My hands are shivering as I am typing this. So was the emotional content. JnrNTR has been the star so far. Such intense action has never been witnessed before in the Indian Cinema. — Mohamed Inayath (@inayath7771) March 24, 2022

Ramcharan scene was crystal clear... Good

SSR taking 🔥 Unable to see jr NTR scenes

Really because of his mass following every scene filled with papers..

I missed his entry unable to watch through papers , whistles...#RRRreview — AKSHAY KUMAR (@AkshaykumarGAK) March 24, 2022

Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie I have lot lot more to say but right now I'm out words #RRRMoive #RRRreview @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/5syXMDuFKt — Mohammed shaveez (@Mohammedshaveez) March 24, 2022

You will love Ram and Bheem with all your heart as they completely steal the show in the terms of

acting, those cute little bromance scenes, and especially the emotions, fights and elevation scenes were just 🤩❤️ #RRR — Lahari Datta (@lahari_datta) March 24, 2022

Anni kutha ramp scenes and emotions unna, inka edo kavali ane feeling 🙏 prekshakudi sthyani penchina director @ssrajamouli #RRR — Ram Tillu (@Ramtilluu) March 24, 2022

Ommala first half 😍🔥🔥🔥💪 Tarak Anna and Ramcharan#RRR pic.twitter.com/Ds7Yy1TeTU — Satsu (@vetridad) March 24, 2022

#RRR @tarak9999 🙏🙏 aa acting @AlwaysRamCharan 🙏 manchi competition ichaaadu #BlockbusterRRR @ssrajamouli maa Olivia paapa ki anyayam chesaaru andaru promotions lo lekunda..movie lo Alia kante Olivia keka — N'anna'ku Prematho (@naresh12a43) March 24, 2022

Mixed feeling abt #RRR. It doesn't bore u for a minute & some scenes do leave an emotional impact however u have to just pretend the leads are Desi-Thor & Ironman. #RRRMovie #RRRreview — Wolfy (@Wolfy_999) March 24, 2022

#RRRmovie #RRRreview ufffff. It will take some for the adrenaline rush to calm. #RRR is an experience and not a movie. Rajamouli Sir #RRRestablished glory of Indian Cinema. What a Epic Experience. Words aren't enough to describe.#NTR𓃵 #RC #blockbusterRRR — RRR (@Sravan7J) March 24, 2022