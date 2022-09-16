RRR Team Getting Back Together Again But Not For Sequel

Jr NTR and Ram Charan acted in the lead roles in the film, RRR, directed by Tollywood maverick director SS Rajamouli. It is all known knowledge that Variety, a famous international magazine, has predicted that RRR could be nominated in two categories - Best International Feature and Best Original Song (Dosti). The final nomination list will be out soon. According to Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list, RRR was nominated in the Best International Feature category and Dosti song was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

RRR is a fictional action drama and it was released in the theatres on March 25, 2022. Along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in prominent roles.

Fans of Jr NTR are on cloud nine as their favourite hero is on the Oscars' list. Now, the news is that funding an Oscar campaign is not an easy affair and it may cost a bomb for the makers. Is Rajamouli ready to shell out huge amounts to run an Oscar campaign is the question. According to the reports, the budget to fund an Oscar campaign is likely to be more than the production costs of most Telugu movies. It is said that Parasite makers, the Parasite, the winner of the Best Picture Award for the year 2020 had spent around $5 million on the Oscar campaign. Let us wait and see what Rajamouli is planning.

