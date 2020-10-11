RRR team has been clearing doubts of many fans and movie enthusiasts waiting for the film. Ever since the inception, people have been interested in knowing how Rajamouli will make a film with freedom fighters like Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem characters.

That too, he took actors like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn and several International stars in his film. Oliva Morris is being introduced with the film in Indian languages.

The team released a new logo with Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem shaking their hands. Fans got excited that NTR and Ram Charan will be meeting with each other.

But several have doubts about the authenticity of the story and their meeting. The RRR team members have clarified that both will meet but they won't be fighting for Independence.

They clearly stated that it is a fiction involving their lives and not a historical film or their biopic. The team stated that it is not a patriotic film. Here you can read what they have said,

"They will meet and of course it’s their hands.

But as you mentioned, they do not fight for independence in the movie. #RRRMovie is entirely fictional and not at all a patriotic film."

RRR shoot started last week and the team wrapped the "Ramaraju For Komaram Bheem," teaser shoot. Soon, the regular shoot will start with Alia Bhatt.