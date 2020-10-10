RRR Team Birthday Wishes To Rajamouli

Oct 10, 2020, 11:25 IST
Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most talented and promising filmmakers in Tollywood. He became popular in different regions with Baahubali fantasy drama. After the grand victory of Baahubali, Rajamouli has become the most sought after filmmakers in the world of Telugu cinema. The filmmaker is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On the occasion of Rajamouli's birthday, wishes poured in for the filmmakers on social media. A few of the Tollywood actors also wished 'Jakkanna' on social media.

Currently, Rajamouli is working on ‘RRR’ which is the most awaited film of the year. Jr NTR and Ajay Devgan who are a part of the movie penned beautiful lines for Rajamouli. Here are the few tweets, take a look at them.

