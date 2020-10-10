Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most talented and promising filmmakers in Tollywood. He became popular in different regions with Baahubali fantasy drama. After the grand victory of Baahubali, Rajamouli has become the most sought after filmmakers in the world of Telugu cinema. The filmmaker is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On the occasion of Rajamouli's birthday, wishes poured in for the filmmakers on social media. A few of the Tollywood actors also wished 'Jakkanna' on social media.

Currently, Rajamouli is working on ‘RRR’ which is the most awaited film of the year. Jr NTR and Ajay Devgan who are a part of the movie penned beautiful lines for Rajamouli. Here are the few tweets, take a look at them.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

Happy birthday to the pride of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli sir.. May you continue to make our hearts swell in pride sir.. Wish you all the happiness and peace.. 😇 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 10, 2020

Happiest Birthday @ssrajamouli Garu. Wishing you the best and an amazing year ahead .

Awaiting for #RRRMovie 😊 pic.twitter.com/nhmmiIIDV6 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 10, 2020

Happy Birthday @ssrajamouli garu !! Keep shining bright and keep taking Telugu cinema to new heights..🤗👍 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 10, 2020

Happy birthday to the master director who always dreams and delivers big @ssrajamouli. Thank you for being an inspiration always sir #HappyBirthdayRajamouli pic.twitter.com/xKxC38DK4l — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) October 10, 2020

Wishing @ssrajamouli sir a very happy

birthday. You always chase your big dreams with a determination, that brings you the ultimate success. May god bless you with all the happiness and good health.

Can't wait till Oct 22 to see our @tarak9999 as Komaram Bheem 😍 pic.twitter.com/5AsO6RJ2Rw — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 10, 2020

Dear @ssrajamouli sir, I went to San Francisco State University for Film school. The next time I actually went to film school was on #Baahubali. Your work taught me to never compromise. No matter what. To always look for perfection. Happy birthday sir! Looking fwd to #RRRMovie — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) October 10, 2020