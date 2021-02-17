RRR Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Sold To Lyca Productions

The theatrical rights of Rajamouli's Pan India RRR Movie was acquired by Lyca Productions for the State of Tamil Nadu. This was revealed in a tweet by the production house on Wednesday.

Lyca Productions is an Indian entertainment company, which was established by Subaskaran Allirajah in 2014. A subgroup of Lycamobile, the production studio has been involved in the production and distribution of films made in South India including super hit films like Vada Chennai, Baahubali 2 , and other movies.

As per reports Lyca Productions, a leading production house, has bagged the Tamil version’s rights for a whopping Rs 45 crore. This is due to the craze that Rajamouli's films have in the Tamil State where Eega, Baahubali 1and 2 were declared super hits there.

As per reports the makers of the RRR have already received very high offers from independent distributors to acquire the theatrical rights all over India.

The offers from territories of Southern states is said to amount to Rs 348 Crore which is said to be one of the biggest deals in the history of Telugu cinema, crossing the pre-release business of Rajamouli's last outing Bahubali 2. The movie had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South States, as per a trade source quote.

This Rs 348 crore offer is for the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of RRR.

The Hindi version has been taken by Anil Thadani's AA Films on commission basis which is said to be valued at approximately Rs 100 crore.

RRR's overseas rights have been sold to Phars Films for a massive Rs 70 Crore.

Even before the release of the film, the estimated revenue for the producers is slated to be over Rs 500 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights only.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-independence period, the film is produced by DVV Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a Pan India release on October 13, 2021.