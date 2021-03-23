RRR Satellite Rights Gets Highest Deal For Any Indian Movie

Director Rajamouli's forthcoming film 'RRR' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. One of the strong reasons for the film to be in the news is the cast of the film. Yes. For the unversed, RRR, features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Only a few months left for the film to open in theatres.

On one hand, Rajamouli is working round the clock for RRR and he is also making Jr NTR and Ram Charan finish their schedules on time.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie are busy negotiating with distributors, TV Channels and OTT players for a fancy price to let go of the theatrical, digital and satellite rights of the film. If reports are to go anything by, A leading channel and OTT platform owner are said to have offered a fancy deal to RRR to sell the digital and satellite rights of RRR.

It is being said that the makers of the movie have reportedly been offered a whopping amount of Rs 260 cr for the digital and satellite rights of the film which is the highest price for any Indian film till date.

RRR makers are not happy with the massive deal and they are waiting for a good deal as they are highly confident about the film will strike a chord with the audience. Can't wait to know who will bag RRR digital and satellite rights of the film for how much. Stay tuned for updates.

RRR is produced by Danayya under D V V Entertainments and he has pinned huge hopes on RRR as his last film Vinaya Vidheya Rama went to sank without a trace at the box office. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris and a few will appear in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.