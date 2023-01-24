Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer ‘RRR’ has found a place in the 95th Academy Awards. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from ‘RRR’ nominated in the Oscar for Original Song category.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie has already won the global recognition awards such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award. Naatu Naatu song from the movie won the Golden Globe award in the best original song-motion picture category making it the first Indian production to win the coveted award.

The RRR movie was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but the Argentina’s historical drama, Argentina, 1985 won the award. It became the first Asian film to win the Golden Globes.

The pan-Indian film RRR has received unanimous praise from foreign critics and audiences. SS Rajamouli’s directorial has collected Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The movie follows a pre-independence fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) during the 1920s.

