RRR Release For Ugadi 2022?

Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan's forthcoming flick 'RRR' has been in the news ever since it went floors. The film will surely create double magic at the box office. The entire nation has been waiting for the film release. Due to the pandemic, Rajamouli and the film unit are keeping on postponing the film.

The latest report suggests that Rajamouli's RRR is likely to get release next year on the occasion of Ugadi. The makers are eyeing to release next year as they are hoping the situation would become normal by the time of its release.

Audience can also walk in theatres so that they can earn some big bucks at the box office. On the other hand, reports are also doing the rounds Rajamouli's RRR is likely to get the release on the occasion of Dassara of this year. Only Rajamouli can clear all the doubts about the release date of the film.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, both of whom were Indian freedom fighters