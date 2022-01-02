RRR Postponed: Here Are Some Fan Reactions

RRR postponed! Yes... What you read is right! The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. But due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the makers of the movie on January 1 announced that they are not going to release the movie on Jan 7. RRR team shared a poster and wrote, "Keeping the best interests of all the parties involved in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie."

Their statement read, "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL ."

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

SS Rajamouli is the director of the film. For the first time, Jr NTR, Ram Charan acted together in the film. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the grand celluloid but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie has been postponed many times.

From the last few days, the team of RRR participated in many TV shows and is quite busy promoting their film. See how fans are reacting to RRR postponed news.