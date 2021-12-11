RRR OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

If there is one movie that is hitting the headlines for a long time now, it should be Rajamouli's RRR. Undoubtedly, RRR is one of the biggest releases next year. It is for the first time that Tollywood actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen space in a movie as lead actors. Rajamouli, Tarak and Charan are leaving no stone unturned to promote their magnum opus, 'RRR'.

It is worth mentioning here that Rajamouli's RRR will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022. The latest we hear is that RRR digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film will arrive on the OTT platform 75 days after the reelease or post-theatrical run of the movie. It is said to be an agreement made by Netflix with RRR makers.

RRR has an ensemble cast including Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris among others, who will appear in prominent roles. The music has been composed by M.M Keeravani.