RRR Official OTT Release Date Is Out!

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR did pretty well at the box office. The film featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film has raked in Rs 1000 cr plus at the worldwide box office. A section of the audience is yet to watch the film.

It is worth mentioning here that the ticket prices were high at the time of movie release.

RRR tickets were exorbitant and it was one of the strategies of the makers to earn profits as well as to recover the invested bugdet on the film since the release schedule was delayed, thanks to Covid. So, those who didn't watch the movie in Theatres are eagerly waiting for RRR digital release or OTT date.

If you are waiting for RRR digital release, let me tell you all that, RRR is set to premiere on Zee5 from May 20, 2022. This piece of news has been confirmed from the makers' end itself. Check out the tweet here:

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris among others are seen in key roles.

