RRR Movie US Premieres Collections

Finally, the wait for Rajamouli's RRR is over. Thje film hit theatres worldwide this morning. There was a lot of hype around the mocie. Sadly, the film has failed to meet the expectations of the audience. There were a lot of expectations from the movie due to the impressive cast in the film. The bookings were also phenomenal for first day across the globe.

Last night, RRR premieres were held in USA and other foreign countries. Speaking about RRR US Premieres collections, the film has managed to earn $2,600,807 from 901 Locations. The film has crossed $2.6 million with premieres alone, I am leaving the first-day collections of the film to your imagination.

Crosses $2.6M#RRRMovie USA Premiers Hourly Gross is $2,600,807 from 901 Locations at 12 noon PST 🔥🇺🇸#RRR #RRRinUSA — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 24, 2022

#RRRMovie crosses magical $3 Million mark with premieres by 9 pm PST. Collects $3,019,897 from 985 locations. Still 200 locations yet to report. Expecting it to cross $3.5 Million by EOD. Outstanding 🔥🇺🇸#RRR #RRRinUSA — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 25, 2022

RRR revolves around how Alluri Sitaramaraju fulfills his father's dream by working with the British government. How Ram Charan and Jr NTR meet, how does the friendship blossom forms the crux of RRR. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya, Ajay Devgn among others are seen in key roles.