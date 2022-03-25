RRR Movie OTT Release Date, Deets Inside

Director Rajamouli's RRR is trending on all social media platforms. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan have promoted the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and a few other cities. Apart from the lead actors, the hype created for the film too has made the audience reserve their tickets in advance to watch the movie.

As per buzz, RRR tickets for this week have been sold out in many areas.

We have heard from our sources that RRR might not earn the expected revenues as the ticket rates are exorbitant and out of reach for a common man. A section of the audience has decided to watch the film on OTT platforms unable to shell out so much money. Fans are desperately searching for RRR OTT release date.

If you are one among them, then, you have landed on the right page. We hear that RRR digital rights have been acquired by Zee5 for a whopping amount.

The makers of RRR have made a deal with Zee5 that they should stream the film after the end of the movie's theatrical run. RRR is expected to be available on Zee5 by end of next month or later depending on how successful the movie will be.

RRR is expected to start streaming on Zee5 by the end of April. However, the makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris among others are seen in key roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.