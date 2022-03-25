RRR Movie IMDB Rating

Director SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR has become talk of the town. After much delay and postponement, RRR finally released in theatres across the globe. It's a known fact that RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Are you curious to know the rating Rajamouli's RRR has received on IMDB, here you go...

Let me be the first one to break the news, IMDB has given a rating of 9.2 out of 10 for RRR. If we go by the rating, then it is an indication that RRR is a must-watch film.

Forget about the reviews or rating, RRR features our beloved actors Jr NTR and Charan, how can we miss it? Jr NTR and Ram Charan will surely keep the audience glued to their seats with their stellar performances. Their effort in the film surely deserves good rating and accolades from movie buffs.

The film is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.

Also Read: RRR Movie OTT Release Date, Deets Inside

