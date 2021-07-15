RRR Making Video Is Out, Check Netizens Reaction To It

Director SS Rajamouli has unleashed the making video of the much-awaited film ‘RRR’. Rajamouli seems to have showcased half of the movie in the making video and it also raises curiosity levels to watch the film at the earliest. The makers of the movie have officially confirmed that the film is slated for release on October 13, 2021. Rajamouli has cleared all the doubts by stating that they are not planning to postpone the film any further.

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. While Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighter Komrambheem, Charan plays Alluri Seethamaraju. It is for the first time, the real life buddies will be sharing the screen space.

The film's collections will definitely surpass that of the Baahubali franchise, as per the buzz. Check out audience reaction for RRR’s making video:

#RRRMovie making clip is crazy

Top class from @ssrajamouli — Baadal (@cloud___33) July 15, 2021