RRR Makers Postpone Again!

Director SS Rajamouli's forthcoming flick 'RRR' has been in the news for a long time now. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Not long ago, Rajamouli and the film unit of RRR had announced that the film trailer will be out on December 3, 2021. Jr NTR, Charan fans and audience are in a happy mood.

Unfortunately, Rajamouli has disappointed them with some sad news. The makers of the movie have postponed the trailer release date. It is expected to be released by end of this month.

RRR is produced by Danayya and the soul anthem song from RRR received a thumping response from all quarters. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the female leads in the film. RRR is set for a grand theatrical release on January 7, 2022.