RRR Karnataka Distribution Rights Sold To Salaar Banner Hombale Films?

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is expected to shatter all box office records in India.

The entire nation has been waiting for the film as RRR is Rajamouli's first film after the Baahubali franchise. On top it all, it has an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison and a few Hollywood stars.

The star cast of the film is the biggest reason the movie buffs are waiting for its release. According to sources, RRR pre-release business seems to be going really good and the makers are reportedly quoting a high price to sell all rights of the film.

RRR has become a huge demand thanks to the Rajamouli, Charan and Tarak combo. If the latest reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, RRR Karnataka distribution rights have reportedly been sold to Prabhas starrer Salaar banner Hombale films. The deal is said to be for a whopping 50 crores. The total pre-business of RRR till now is said to be Rs 500 crores. For those who don't know, Hombale films has also produced Yash-Prashanth Neel's magnum opus KGF 1 and 2.

Yesterday, Rajamouli unleashed Ram Charan's fiercest look poster from RRR as Alluri Seethrama Raju as a birthday treat to the audience and Charan fans. The poster went viral on social media and the comments section is filled with heart and fire emojis. RRR is slated for release on October 13, 2021.