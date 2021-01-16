RRR Heroine Olivia Morris Followers Increase On Social Media, Courtesy Jr NTR Fans

Hollywood actress Olivia Morris is all set to make her grand debut in Telugu with 'RRR'. She will soon be sharing screen space with Tollywood handsome hunk Jr NTR in RRR. There's no denying the fact that RRR is the most anticipated films of the year. Earlier, Daisy Edgar-Jones was supposed to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in the film. But, she walked out of the project due to various reasons. Later, it was Olivia Morris who has been roped to play the love interest of Jr NTR in the film. Jr NTR has a huge fan base across the globe, thanks to acting chops and dancing skills.

All his fans are following Olivia Morris on Instagram. Olivia Morris shared homemade bread with her fans and followers on Instagram. The comments section filled with heart emojis and Jr NTR's fans replied that they are waiting for RRR release especially to see their on-chemistry in 'RRR'. Here's the post:



The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Danaya under D.V.V Entertainments. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and a few.