RRR Heroine Marriage Postponed?

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. It has an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris among others who will appear in prominent roles. I'd you are wondering whose marriage has been postponed. Well, she is none other Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. It is public knowledge that she has been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for a long time. They had planned to get married two years ago.

Now, we hear that the couple postponed their marriage after the sudden demise of Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. Rumors are doing the rounds that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have decided to postpone their wedding to next year. They are likely to get married in 2022 as per trusted sources. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Back to Alia’s RRR, she will be essaying the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju's wife opposite Ram Charan. The film marks her debut in Telugu. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021.