RRR First Glimpse Is Out

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most hugely awaited films of the year. The makers of the movie have kick-started the film's promotions. Yesterday, Rajamouli announced that they would be releasing RRR first glimpse today at 11 AM. Finally, it is out, take a look at it:

RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem while Charan is going to essay the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju in RRR. Expectations are riding high on the project.

The film is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. RRR is slated for release in theatres on January 7, 2021.