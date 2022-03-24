Will RRR Break Baahubali Collections and Set New Benchmark at Indian Box Office?

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Finally, the wait will be over in a couple of hours. Yes, RRR premieres will be held tonight in North America, the benefit shows in India starts from 2 AM in Hyderabad.

We have learnt from our sources that RRR advance booking is looking good and the tickets for this week have been sold out in most of the areas. People are betting big-time on RRR collections as to how much the magnum opus would fetch at the box office.

Looking at advance booking of tickets, RRR is expected to register Rs 80 cr plus on its opening day itself at the box office. On the other hand, considering the hype around the movie people are hoping that it beats the collections of Baahubali and set a new benchmark in the Indian cinema.

The film will be releasing in five languages. It is highly likely that RRR could also collect more than the estimated figures, as it all depends on the talk over the film. Apart from Jr NTR and Charan, the film also features Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in the supporting roles. RRR is a tale tells about Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seethrama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Watch this space for review and collections.