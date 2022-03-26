RRR First Day Collections: Rajamouli Movie Sets New Benchmark at Box Office on Day 1

Director SS Rajamouli's latest offering RRR has become talk of the town. The film has earned great reviews from critics and fans alike. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are seen in the lead roles. RRR was released in more than 10,000 screens across the globe.

Set in 1920, RRR is a fictitious tale of how Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem fight for independence in India. Charan and NTR's bromance, their steps in Natu Natu (Nacho) has people tapping their foot. Several netizens have made reels of it. We think Naatu Naatu dance fever has only just begun and is here to stay.

Speaking about the collections, Rajamouli's RRR said to have earned Rs 80 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The official first-day collections of RRR are said to be phenomenal and will surely set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. The makers of the movie are yet to announce the first-day collections of RRR.

The film was produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.