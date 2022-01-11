RRR Director Rajamouli in High Demand For Movie Events

Director SS Rajamouli is a maverick filmmaker in Tollywood. Any movie of his never misses a chance to create magic at the box office.

Rajamouli had extensively promoted RRR in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kerala to reach a larger audience. Sadly, Rajamouli's massive promotions went waste as the film got postponed to Summer. There's no clue as to when the film would be releasing in theatres.

Meanwhile, the RRR director has kept himself busy with promoting movies of newcomers in Tollywood. Yesterday, Rajamouli launched the trailer of Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla's movie Hero.

The trailer has been receiving thumping response from movie buffs. It appears Rajamouli is busy promoting other movies as he has some free time in his hand following delay in RRR release. He is making sure to be in the news to continue the buzz around RRR. The movie has an ensemble cast including the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and a few others.