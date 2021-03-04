RRR Digital and Satellite Rights Sold To Star Network, Check Price

Rajamouli's RRR has been hogging the limelight ever since the teaser of upcoming movie released online. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The makers of the movie were released two teasers from the film of introducing Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan's as Alluri Seetharamaraju. Both the teaser received a positive response from all quarters.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens last year but its release got postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is now slated to release on October 13, 2021.

Latest news we hear is Star Network is believed to have offered Rs 200 cr for RRR Digital and Satellite rights. This seems to be the biggest deal ever in Indian cinema. There's no official confirmation whether the makers of the movie have sold it or not to them. The makers of RRR are yet to make an official confirmation regarding this news.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Alison, Olivia Morris. Keep watching this space for more updates.

