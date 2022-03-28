RRR Day Three Collections: Jr NTR's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Young Tiger Jr NTR's latest offering, RRR, was directed by Rajamouli. The film also featured Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. RRR was released on March 25 in theatres. The film has kept cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. RRR made Rs 371.53 crore in just two days after its release.

Speaking about Sunday or third-day collections, RRR has managed to earn Rs 85 crore plus on its third day at the box office. The total film collections, including three days, could be more than Rs 400 crore. Yes, the film is making its way to a total of Rs 500 crore collections in a couple of days from now.

RRR is doing exceptionally well in other languages. RRR is a story based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris play key roles.