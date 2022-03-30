RRR Day 5 Collections: Rajamouli Movie Creates New Record In USA

Tollywood actors Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan's recent outing RRR is doing phenomenal business at the worldwide box office. It looks like the RRR fever is here to stay. RRR has broken every possible record at the box office since the opening day. RRR is doing exceptionally well in North India and North America, it is learned.

Talking about the RRR's fifth day collections, the film has managed to collect approximately Rs 20 to 25 cr at the box office. On the other hand, RRR has crossed $10 million mark in the USA. The film is heading towards touching the $15 million mark. So far, the total collections are said to be more than Rs 600 cr plus.

The official figures of RRR fifth-day collections are yet to be known. How much business RRR has really made at the ticket window is yet to be revealed by the RRR director Rajamouli.

Here are a few tweets posted by trade analysts on RRR collections, take a look at them:

#RRRmovie Tuesday hourly gross at 9 pm PST in the USA is $433,433 from 872 locations. Excellent number on a week day! 🔥🇺🇸#RRR #RRRinUSA — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 30, 2022