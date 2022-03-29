RRR Day 4 Collections: Rajamouli Movie Rules Box Office

Young tiger Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Rajamouli are on cloud nine as their recent outing, RRR is performing well at the box office. The film has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Yes, Rajamouli's RRR is ruling the box office in domestic as well as overseas market. The film has joined the Rs 500 cr club and inching towards joining the Rs 750 cr club by end of this week.

Talking about the latest collections, Rajamouli's RRR is said to have collected Rs 65 cr on its fourth day at the box office. On the other hand, RRR has surpassed Hollywood film Batman, which earned Rs 346 cr and The Lost City Rs 248 8. Our Telugu film RRR has raked in Rs 490 cr. RRR has become the first choice for moviegoers.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut in Telugu with RRR, but she isn't happy with reviews and screen space in RRR. She charged Rs 8 cr for her Sita character opposite Ram Charan in RRR. Shriya and Ajay Devgn too are seen in key roles. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 cr and it was produced by Danayya.

Phars Films announces the complete overseas weekend total for #RRR as ₹122 crores. But sadly, Telugu film lovers were taken for a ride in Phars Films own domain UAE and Gulf markets as Telugu version wasn’t screened for 24 (premieres) and 25 March. In some countries on 26th! pic.twitter.com/R4pvmF6Al3 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 28, 2022