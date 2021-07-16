RRR BTS Video Thrills Charan, NTR Fans

SS Rajamouli, the maker of the magnanimous Baahubali has done it again. This time, with just a glimpse of his upcoming movie, RRR. The makers released the behind the scenes, making of the RRR video yesterday and fans have just gone crazy saying this is bigger and better than Baahubali. Not only fans, movie buffs and critics even Tollywood actors, directors, but producers have also heaped praises on Rajamouli's Magnum Opus.

Also Read: RRR Making Video Is Out, Check Netizens Reaction

RRR features Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, the two well known Telugu freedom fighters. Rajamouli at the RRR launch said that the movie will be a fictitious tale of two real life heroes. Ajy Devgn, Alia Bhat and Olivia Morris play the other key roles. The movie is slated to hit theatres in a couple of months from now with the makers confirming that they are very much on schedule and ruled out postponing the movie.

Here's a look at reactions to RRR BTS video...