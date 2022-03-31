RRR Beats Pushpa: Deet Inside

Director SS Rajamouli's recent outing RRR is going great guns at the box office. Thanks to the gripping content and stellar performance by Jr NTR and Charan in the film, the film is unstoppable at the box office.

According to reports, Rajamouli's RRR has joined the Rs 100 cr club at Hindi box office in just five days of its release. Rajamouli's RRR has also managed to beat Allu Arjun's recent film, Pushpa The Rise as the latter went on to earn Rs 108 cr by the end of its theatrical run.

RRR has earned Rs 100 cr in just five days of its release. The film collections could go up in Hindi by the end of its theatrical run.

Check out the five Hindi dubbed telugu films collections in detail:

Baahubali2: ₹511 cr

2point0: ₹190 cr

saaho: ₹143 cr

Baahubali1: ₹119 cr

Pushpa: ₹108 cr

RRR was financed by Danayya. Alia Bhatt, Shriya, Ajay Devgan among others are seen in key roles.