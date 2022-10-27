RRR Bags First International Award: Deets Inside

The talk surrounding Pan India Director Rajamouli's RRR refuses to die down even months after the movie's release. RRR is also streaming on the OTT platform now.

Recently, Rajamouli's RRR was released in Japan and the film has opened to positive reviews from the region.

The 50th Saturn Awards—a category of awards presented mainly to honor science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres—was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer went on to bag the best international film award at the 50th Anniversary Saturn Awards held in Los Angeles.

RRR was directed by Rajamouli and the film was produced by Danayya under D.V.V Productions. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran among others are seen in key roles.