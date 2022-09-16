RRR Actress Alia Bhatt Signs Tollywood Film For Comeback After Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her recent outing—Brahmastra. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

So far, Brahmastra has raked in Rs 250 cr plus at the worldwide box office. Recently, Alia Bhatt made her telugu debut with Rajamouli's RRR. Alia Bhatt's screen time in RRR was limited. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The latest news we hear is that Alia Bhatt has grabbed another Telugu project. Yes, Alia Bhatt is all set to team up with Rajamouli for a second time for a yet to be titled film.

Alia Bhatt is all set to share screen space with Mahesh Babu. Alia Bhatt is said to be confirmed as the leading lady opposite Tollywood Superstar in Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's untitled film.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli movie is likley to get launched by end of this year. The film would go on floors by middle of 2023. Alia Bhatt is expected to join the Rajamouli-Mahesh's film after her delivery.

Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 🔥🔥 Shoot will start after her baby born ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 15, 2022

Back to Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, the film was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan are seen in prominent roles.

