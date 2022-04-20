RRR Actor's Feast for BSF Jawans in Amritsar

Looks like Mega power star Ram Charan is following the footprints of Rebel star Prabhas. It's a known fact that Prabhas always sends delicious homemade meals to co-stars of his films. Now, Ram Charan also did the same, but for BSF Jawans. It is known that Ram Charan has been shooting in Punjab for Shankar's yet to be titled film.

Yesterday, Charan paid a visit to the campus and spent quality time with the real heroes of the country. He also had a meal with them which was prepared by Ram Charan's own chef who had flown from Hyderabad to Amritsar. Pics of Ram Charan having food with BSF Jawans are being widely circulated on social media.

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR, the film is still roaring at the box office. The film has become a massive hit at the box office. The film was directed by Rajamouli and Jr NTR was also seen in a lead role.

