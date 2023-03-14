RRR Actor Ram Charan Net Worth, Assets

RRR needs no introduction. The Rajamouli directorial put Telugu cinema on the global map and showcased Indian talent to the world. That's not all by now you know that RRR also won an Oscar. Ram Charan and NTR impressed everyone with their performance in the film.

Now, there's a lot of search about Ram Charan and his films. Moviebuffs around the world are curious to know what kind of cars he uses and how much his assets are worth. This article is for all those curious souls.

Charan, who made his debut in Telugu cinema with Chirutha, broke the box office with Magadheera and became a Pan India star with RRR. He also tasted success as a producer when he bankrolled the movie Khaidi No. 150.

Apart from movies, Charan also earns through endorsing for around 34 brands like Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Zia, Hero Motocrop, Frooty.

Konidela Ram Charan's total assets are estimated to be around Rs 1,370 crores. His monthly income is reportedly more than 3 crores. For his role in the movie RRR, Charan is said to have charged a whopping Rs 45crores. It is worth mentioning here that Ram Charan is among the highest tax payers in India.

Ram Charan owns a bungalow of around 25,000 square feet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It is said that the house has advanced facilities like swimming pool, tennis court, temple, gym and a fish pond. The value of his home is estimated to be around 38 crores. Apart from this, Ram Charan also owns a penthouse in Mumbai.

When it comes to what kind of vehicles Ram Charan uses, he owns a customized Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth around Rs 4 crore, Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover, Aston Martin and Ferrari Portofino. Charan also owns a private jet.