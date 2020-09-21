RRR’s Work Will Resume Soon: MM Keeravani

Looks like veteran music director MM Keeravani has given clarity about Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Adipurush’. Not long ago, there were rumours that MM Keeravani would be composing music for Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Keeravani in his recent social media post didn’t mention them. Instead, he mentioned the two films he’s currently working on. They are director Krish’s current film starring Rakul Preet Singh and Vaishnav Tej. And the other movie is produced by K Raghavendra Rao. Keeravani concluded his tweet with the much-awaited update on RRR saying “RRR work will be resumed soon.” Check out the tweet made by him:

And on a non Covid note, am working for 2 movies right now , Krish’s own production and KRR’s own production. RRR work will be resumed soon. — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) September 21, 2020

‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. The entire nation has been waiting for the film to release at the box office. ‘RRR’ was scheduled to release in July but now it got pushed to next year. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya and is being made on a budget of nearly Rs 450 crore. The period film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Allison Doody in pivotal roles.